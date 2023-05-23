Prince Harry has lost his legal bid for police security, it has been announced today (Tuesday, May 23).

The Duke of Sussex has been fighting to be allowed to make private payments for police protection.

Prince Harry loses his legal bid

When Harry left working royal life, he lost access to his previous level of security. However, Harry challenged how this decision was reached by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (aka Ravec). They cover security for high-profile figures, including senior royals.

“Ravec has exceeded its authority, its power because it doesn’t have the power to make this decision in the first place,” Prince Harry’s lawyers told the court.

They then argued that there were provisions in legislation allowing for payment for “special police services”.

Prince Harry dealt fresh blow as he loses police security legal bid

However, the Home Office said that the type of protection requested by Harry – which would be like “specialist officers as bodyguards” – was not the same as funding for extra policing football matches.

A barrister for the Met Police argued that it would be “unreasonable” to expose police officers to danger because of the “payment of a fee by a private individual”.

The Home Office legal team then said the Ravec committee had rejected the offer of private payment unanimously. They said it was a “matter of policy” to go against the idea that a “wealthy person should be permitted to ‘buy’ protective security”.

ED! has contacted Prince Harry’s reps for comment.

Duke of Sussex and Meghan involved in ‘near catasrophic’ car chase

Just days ago, Prince Harry and Meghan were reportedly involved in a “near catastrophic” car chase in New York. The alleged chase took place after the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Gala in New York.

A spokesperson for the couple slammed the paparazzi for the “chase” last week. “Last night, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms Ragland were involved in a near catastrophic car chase at the hands of a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi,” they said.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers. While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they then continued.

They then continued. “Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all in involved,” they then said.

However, Meghan and Harry’s car chase claims have since been heavily scrutinised. Even the driver involved has claimed it wasn’t much of a “chase”. Other commentators have accused Harry and Meghan of lying about the chase.

