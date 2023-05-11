Duchess of Edinburgh ‘praying’ for woman in her 80s after she was hit by royal’s motorcycle escort

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has said she is “praying” for a woman in her eighties after she was hit by her motorcycle escort.

Sophie was being escorted through West London on Wednesday afternoon (May 10) when her police escort is said to have collided with an elderly driver.

The incident took place at around 3.21pm on the A4.

Both the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance rushed to the scene. The woman was quickly taken to hospital, but remains in a critical condition, it’s claimed. Her family have been informed.

Duchess of Edinburgh accident

The incident happened just days after Sophie attended the weekend’s coronation. She accompanied husband Prince Edward and their two children – Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn. The family were seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace with the new King and Queen.

It was reported that the collision occurred near the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl’s Court, on the busy A4 dual carriageway.

Sophie was being accompanied by a rolling Metropolitan Police escort manned by motorcycle outriders. Police bikes like these, part of the Met Police’s Special Escort Group, are commonly used to escort royals as well as high-profile government officials and heads of state.

The Metropolitan Police later confirmed the incident in a statement, saying: “At approximately 15:21hrs on Wednesday, 10 May a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended. A woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital. She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed. There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.”

Sophie ‘praying’ for crash victim

The Met Police has said that the incident is currently under investigation. As a result, road closures are in place. Following the incident, Buckingham Palace issued a statement on Sophie’s behalf.

It said her “thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family”.

The statement also praised the response to the incident: “She is grateful for the swift of response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.” It finished up by saying: “Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

Also on Wednesday Sophie was seen at a garden party alongside the Princess of Wales. The ladies delighted fans when they arrived matching in blue.

