Adjoa Andoh made a coronation comment that garnered 4,000 Ofcom complaints, it has been reported.

The Bridgerton star’s comment came during her appearance on ITV’s coronation coverage on Saturday (May 6).

What did Adjoa Andoh say to spark Ofcom complaints?

Saturday’s coronation coverage saw a host of star’s appear to offer their thoughts and commentary on proceedings. Amongst the stars was Bridgerton star Adjoa Andoh. The 60-year-old was part of ITV’s coverage of the big day.

Adjoa was sitting with Myleene Klass and speaking to ITV reporters Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham when she made the comment. The star’s comment was about the Buckingham Palace balcony – which didn’t feature any non-white people.

“We have gone from the rich diversity of the Abbey to a terribly white balcony,” she said during the coverage. “I am very struck by that. I am also looking at those younger generations and thinking: ‘What are the nuances that they will inhabit when they grow?'”.

Adjoa Andoh comment slapped with Ofcom complaints

It’s safe to say that Adjoa’s comment didn’t go down well. According to reports, Ofcom received over 4,000 complaints about her comments.

Following much backlash, the former Doctor Who star apologised for her comments. “I think I upset a few people yesterday,” she said on Sunday (May 7). “I was talking about the day and how marvellous it was and then looking at the balcony at the end and suddenly going: ‘Oh it’s so white!’ because the day had been so mixed and I didn’t mean to upset anybody.”

In a statement to ED!, Ofcom said: “We are assessing the complaints against our broadcasting rules, before deciding whether or not to investigate”. ED! has also contacted ITV for comment.

Who is Adjoa?

Adjoa Andoh is a 60-year-old actor, perhaps best known for her role in Bridgerton. Adjoa has played Lady Banbury in both seasons of the hit Netflix show. She has also portrayed the role in the spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It’s expected that she’ll appear in the third season of the show.

Away from Bridgerton, Adjoa is well-known for her role in Doctor Who. The star played the role of companion Martha Jones’ mum, Francine Jones, in series 3 alongside David Tennant. She also returned to the role in the season four finale in 2008.

Adjoa has also had roles in Broadchurch, Silent Witness, Line of Duty, EastEnders, and Death in Paradise. In 2021, she played the role of Nenneke in Netflix’s The Witcher. She has also appeared in the movie Invictus.

Adjoa married her husband, Howard Cunnell, in 2001. They have two children together. She also has another child from a previous relationship. She resides with her family in Sussex.

