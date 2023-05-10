‘Real reason’ King Charles won’t strip Harry and Meghan of royal titles

King Charles may never strip Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of their Sussex titles, according to a royal expert.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They moved to America and have been living there since with their two children – Archie, four, and Lilibet, one.

Despite stepping down from their senior royal roles, the couple have kept their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. According to a former royal butler, they may keep them too despite calls for Harry and Meghan to lose the titles.

Prince Harry and Meghan to keep titles?

Former royal butler Grant Harrold spoke about the titles. Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Grant said: “I know a lot of people think that King Charles should strip Harry of his royal title. Kings and Queens would historically strip royal titles for treason to the crown.

“I think Charles is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t when it comes to Harry. I think it’s best to just let sleeping dogs lie. At the moment, I think there’s not a real justified reason for him to strip Harry’s Duke of Sussex title.

“Another reason he probably won’t is that the Queen gave it to Harry as a gift. For Charles to take the title off Harry, he’s taking a gift from his mother away from her grandchild. I really don’t think he will.”

Meanwhile, Grant – who worked for King Charles and Queen Camilla from 2004 to 2011 – added: “I think the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is something that will definitely remain with Harry and Meghan.”

King Charles’ coronation took place on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. Harry flew over from California to attend his father’s big day. Meghan stayed in California with their children.

Harry at King Charles’ coronation

A body language expert recently said Harry looked “anxious” and uneasy” when he arrived at the Abbey before the ceremony. Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, expert Darren Stanton said: “He was obviously feeling slightly unconfident as Meghan wasn’t there and he was alone, while everyone else was with their partners.

“He clearly felt like a fish out of water, with some expressions of sadness and uneasiness, which was evident by his posture and facial gestures. However, I did notice a really nice connection between Harry and Princess Eugenie. She appeared to notice his anxiety and made him feel part of the group.

“She generally made him feel welcome, otherwise he could have felt left out in the cold. It’s clear Eugenie was a helping hand in making him feel slightly better.”

