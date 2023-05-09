The coronation of King Charles took place over the weekend, marking a new era for the monarchy.

However, I believe that the coronation was an insult to us “normal” people – and I don’t think William should get the same level of pomp and pageantry!

Charles and Camilla were crowned on Saturday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

The coronation of King Charles was an insult to ‘normal’ people

Saturday saw a level of pomp and pageantry not seen since 1953 as King Charles was crowned. The coronation took place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey and saw millions all around the world tune in to watch.

It certainly looked spectacular on screen, what with all that gold and all those diamonds and rubies. But when you take a step back and think about how much it all cost, it leaves a bitter taste in your mouth. It has been reported that the coronation weekend cost up to £100m – which is staggering… and totally insulting.

The UK is currently a mess. We’re going through a cost of living crisis where some families are literally unable to pay their bills. There are currently more foodbanks in the UK than McDonald’s restaurants. And we’ve just watched £100m being thrown at a 74-year-old man to wear a big hat for a couple of hours.

Charles’ crown is literally priceless (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Coronation of King Charles was tone deaf

Maybe if the UK was in better times and things weren’t as bad as they are, I would be less forgiving. But watching the coronation over the weekend just made me angry.

King Charles’ crown had 2,868 diamonds in it. His robe had literal gold woven into it. His carriage was basically gold on wheels. It was all just too much. It didn’t make me feel connected to the royal family in any way. If anything, it just highlighted the gulf between them and us – the “normal” people.

They can do as many “relatable” engagements as they like, they can sing along to Katy Perry and laugh at Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy to their heart’s content, but this coronation weekend just goes to show once and for all that they are nothing like the rest of us. How can you possibly believe they are when Charles’ fancy hat is worth more than my house?

All of this expense and extravagance has made me realise one thing – William can’t have the same when he’s crowned.

William’s coronation will be next (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William can’t have an extravagant coronation

Without being too morbid, Charles is 74 years old. He’s not going to surpass the late Queen’s 70-year reign by any stretch of the imagination. William’s accession to the throne is in the future.

And with William ascending to the throne, the royal family will probably want another big extravagant coronation. But I really don’t think the British public will want one. People have seen a coronation now – do they really need to see another one in the next few years? They’re all the same anyway, aren’t they?

Additionally, polls have shown that young people are far less supportive of the monarchy than they used to be. One poll by Savanta shows that 36% of adults say that their opinion of the monarchy has got more negative over the last 10 years. What will their opinion be in a further 10? Or 15? Or 20?

British taxpayers will be footing the bill for Charles’ coronation – and will probably be lumbered with funding the next one too. I’m not sure that will go down well – especially with the monarchy’s falling support.

By all means, William, hire out Westminster Abbey for the day when it’s your time to be crowned. But maybe pay for it yourself. And don’t show off all your gold and diamonds. It’s really not doing the monarchy any favours. You never know, a low-key coronation for William may allow the monarchy to survive long enough for George to have a go as King…

Read more: King Charles and Camilla facing fresh blow after coronation as fans refuse to call her Queen

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.