Prince Harry ‘may come back to royal family when Queen dies,’ claims royal expert

Prince Harry may make a return to the Royal Family when the Queen dies, a royal expert has claimed in latest news.

The expert believes that the Duke of Sussex may have to have a “rethink” about his position once his grandmother, 96, passes away.

Prince Harry latest news

Tina Brown, a royal expert, believes Harry may rethink his position once the Queen dies.

However, any attempts to bring Harry and Meghan Markle back into the royal fold won’t happen anytime soon.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Tina said: “I think there will be an effort to reel [Harry and Meghan] back in at a certain point, not for a bit, but my guess is they will want to come back, eventually.”

“Right now it’s not going to happen, largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they are beginning to think, ‘Well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex?’,” she continued.

The “fresh hand grenades” referenced include the Duke’s recent comments about wanting to ensure that the Queen is “protected” and has the “right people” around her.

Queen latest

According to royal expert Tina, Harry’s recent comment about protecting the Queen sparked a reaction within the Royal Family.

“A lot of people in the [royal] family thought, ‘Actually, she needs protecting from you, Harry,'” she said.

However, Tina believes that once the Queen passes, Harry will want a return to life as a working royal.

“But I think when the Queen does die, I do believe there’ll be a kind of desire for Harry to serve his country,” she said. “I think he’s going to want to rethink it.”

“Frankly, I don’t think the entertainment efforts are going that brilliantly, sitting in Montecito,” she added, in reference to the royal couple’s deals with Netflix and Spotify.

This isn’t the first time Brown has spoken about Prince Harry recently.

Just the other day, she claimed that the royals are convinced that Harry is out to “disrupt” Prince Charles‘ reign.

“Harry has become a disruptive force in the family. For them, it’s like Diana’s son is continuing the campaign to disrupt Charles’ future reign, and the ‘War of the Wales’ continues,” she said. “It’s a very destabilizing factor.”

Over the weekend, Prince Charles’ biographer, Jonathan Dimbleby, branded the Duke of Sussex “not the brightest“.

During an interview with The Times, Dimbleby also said that Harry is “controlled” by Meghan.

“I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle,” he said. He then said Harry was a “lovely young guy” who isn’t the “brightest”.

