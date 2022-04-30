Prince Harry branded ‘not the brightest’ by Prince Charles’ biographer Jonathan Dimbleby

In the latest Prince Harry news, the Duke of Sussex has been branded ‘not the brightest’ by Prince Charles’ biographer.

Broadcaster Jonathan Dimbleby also claimed Prince Harry is ‘controlled’ by his wife Meghan Markle in an interview with The Times.

Furthermore, the television host slammed the Sussexes’ decision to be interviewed by Oprah Winfrey as a “ghastly error of judgment”.

Jonathan Dimbleby has offered his thoughts on Prince Harry (Credit: GMB YouTube)

Prince Harry latest: What has been claimed about him?

BBC Radio 4 presenter Jonathan, 77, is believed to be a personal friend of Prince Harry’s father Prince Charles.

He has previously written about the heir to the throne and interviewed him on TV in 1994.

And, as well as his bombshell assessment of the Sussexes, it seems he may be sceptical about recent claims from Prince Harry, too.

Mr Dimbleby replied sarcastically, thanking Prince Harry for his “wisdom” as the media personality reflected on the royal’s concern about ‘checking the Queen is protected‘.

Prince Harry and his wife have been slammed by a royal author (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘They will matter less’

Mr Dimbleby also claimed that both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s influence will wane over time.

He said: “I suspect that Harry is led by the nose by Meghan Markle.

“He’s entering a sort of vortex in which they will become less and less significant as a couple. As she gets older, as he gets older, they will matter less because the celebrity on which they trade will become less valuable.

When I met him he was absolutely charming.

“And it’s a very great shame because when I met him he was absolutely charming – a lovely, lovely young guy. Not the brightest in the world but filled with generosity of spirit.”

Prince Harry with Meghan Markle and Archie as a baby (Credit: Splashnews.com)

On claims made to Oprah

The royal author was also outraged at the “wickedness” of the claim during the Oprah interview suggesting a member of the royals had concerns about the colour of Archie’s skin.

Mr Dimbleby said not naming anyone to back up the claim meant speculation was rife, amounting to a “smear”.

