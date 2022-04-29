Harry and Meghan urged to ‘stay away’ from Jubilee as ‘bitter’ rows ‘difficult’ for Queen

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been urged to ‘stay away’ from the Queen‘s Jubilee for the sake of the monarch.

Rumours are rife over whether the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK for Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

However, a royal commentator Richard Eden has said he thinks Meghan and Prince Harry are “loving all the speculation”.

Will Meghan and Harry return to the UK for the Jubilee celebrations? (Credit: Patrick van Katwijk/DPA/Cover Images)

Harry and Meghan latest

Mr Eden told royal talk show Palace Confidential: “I really get the impression that Harry and Meghan are loving all the speculation about whether they’ll come for the Jubilee or not.

“What should be the wonderful celebrations of the Queen’s amazing long reign, instead it’s sort of become this saga or will-they-won’t-they-come?

“Who cares? Just stay away, honestly.”

The Queen will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June (Credit: YouTube)

He added: “They want us to indulge in this speculation as long as possible.”

Meanwhile, fellow royal commentator Richard Kay said the alleged rift between Harry and Meghan and the Royal Family will be “difficult” for the Queen.

He said: “I think it’s tragic for her.

“The last thing she wants are these ongoing, bitter rows with her own grandchildren and the family.

“They had so much trouble in the 1990s which they had hoped they had put behind them.

Harry recently admitted he ‘doesn’t know’ if he’ll be at the Jubilee events (Credit: Today Show/YouTube)

Prince Harry news

“But this is somehow even worse and it must be enormously difficult for her and quite despairing.”

Harry recently spoke about whether he’ll be returning for the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations this summer.

Speaking on US show, Today, Harry was asked whether he’ll be at the event.

He replied: “I don’t know yet. There’s lots of things, security issues and everything else.

“So this is what I’m trying to do, trying to make it possible that, you know, I can get my kids to meet her.”

Harry and Meghan recently visited the Queen before her 96th birthday last week.

During his Today interview, Harry said he wanted to make sure his grandmother was “protected”.

He said: “It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form. She’s always got a great sense of humour with me.

“I’m just making sure that she’s protected and got the right people around her.”

Do you think Harry and Meghan will return for the Jubilee? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.