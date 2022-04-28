Prince Harry ‘on campaign to disrupt Charles’ reign’, claims royal expert

Prince Harry has become a “disruptive force” and is following in Princess Diana‘s footsteps, says a royal expert in latest news.

Ex-Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown, who was formerly Diana’s diarist, has claimed that the British public and the royal family are “still reeling” from Harry and Meghan Markle‘s decision to quit.

She made the remarks while promoting her new book, The Palace Papers.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly trying to ‘disrupt’ the royal family (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry latest

“Meghan got angry so fast, and that’s what’s rocked the family,” she told Marie Claire. “They’re still reeling and just baffled why it seemed to go wrong so quickly.

“It’s still a source of great pain to them; they were also completely knocked for six when they decided to do the Oprah interview, and now Harry’s doing a book.”

She went on to claim that the Royal Family likely believe that Harry intends to disrupt Charles’ journey to the throne.

“Harry has become a disruptive force in the family. For them, it’s like Diana’s son is continuing the campaign to disrupt Charles’ future reign, and the ”War of the Wales’ continues. It’s a very destabilizing factor,” she added.

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan stopped by the UK to see Her Majesty this month (April).

The pair were on their way to the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

According to reports, the meeting was purposefully kept under wraps from most of the Palace.

Royal author Omid Scobie wrote for Yahoo: “It was Harry’s first chance in a year to truly speak privately with his grandmother without fear of anyone overhearing.”

Prince Harry recently met with the Queen for the first time in months (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince Harry and Queen

Elsewhere, Harry recently opened up about his private meeting with his grandmother.

Speaking on the Today Show, he claimed Her Majesty was “on good form” following her health woes.

He said: “Being with her it was great. It was just so nice to see her, she’s on great form.

“She’s always got a great sense of humour with me.”

