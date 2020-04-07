Prince George and Princess Charlotte's 'sweet messages to Prince Charles and the Queen'

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have been sending 'chatty videos' to keep in touch with their grandad Prince Charles and 'Gan Gan'.

George and Charlotte have been sending 'chatty' videos to keep in touch with The Queen and Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Charles is in self-isolation at Balmoral, while the Queen and Prince Phillip are staying at Windsor Castle. And the Cambridges are at their family home in Norfolk.

Despite being in lockdown at separate locations, the Royal Family are making sure they stay in touch through virtual methods.

Calls to Gan Gan

"Kate Middleton ensures that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis speak to the Queen, 93, known as 'Gan Gan' and Prince Phillip as often as possible," an insider shared with Fabulous Magazine.

"The older two talk on the telephone or send chatty videos to Windsor."

Kate has been making sure Louis, George and Charlotte stay in touch with the rest of the Royal Family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider went on to reveal that the Cambridge children are also in regular contact with Prince Charles.

They added: "They do like to chat away to Grandpa Charles and get lots of very helpful tips from him on animals and flowers, and speak to him about lambs, squirrels, highland cattle etc."

Last month, Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for COVID-19 and went into self-isolation for seven days in a separate part of Balmoral to where his wife Camilla was staying.

Prince Charles and Camilla had to self-isolate after his coronavirus diagnosis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As per Government guidelines, Camilla had to self-isolate for 14 days to make sure she wasn't displaying any coronavirus symptoms.

The insider went on to reveal that George, Charlotte and Louis sent handmade 'get well soon' cards to Charles.

The Queen and Prince Phillip, 98, were moved to Windsor Castle with a skeleton staff more than two weeks ago after a Buckingham Palace footman was struck down with the disease.

The Queen gave a heartwarming speech to rally the nation during coronavirus lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

'We will meet again'

On Sunday, April 5, the Queen gave a heartwarming speech to address the nation, telling Brits "we will meet again".

She said: "Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation.

"It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940 with my sister."

'Painful sense of separation'

"Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. But now as one we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."

She added: "We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.

"We should take comfort in that while we may still have more to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again."

