The Duchess of Cornwall is missing her grandchildren in self-isolation

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, missed "hugging" her grandchildren whilst in self-isolation.

The 72-year-old royal was forced to self-isolate for two weeks after her husband Prince Charles, who has since recovered, tested positive for coronavirus.

She admitted she really missed seeing her children and grandkids. Instead she has had to contact them via group video call app, Houseparty.

Camilla made the admission as she spoke with Doris Winfield, 85. The Duchess called Doris as part of her role as President of The Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).

Camilla is helping the lonely

Doris said: "Having a chat with the HRH The Duchess of Cornwall meant the world to me. I've been incredibly lonely over the last couple of weeks and it was wonderful to talk to her.

"We talked about life in isolation and shared hobbies, she was very interested in my family and how I was coping without them. It's really cheered me up!"

Duchess Camilla went on to praise all those who had stood up to be NHS Volunteer Responders.

Duchess Camilla is full of praise for NHS volunteers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Thanks to the NHS volunteers

Speaking in a statement, she added: "As the proud President of the Royal Voluntary Service, I wanted to send my warmest thanks to all the NHS Volunteer Responders who have come forward in unprecedented numbers to offer help to the NHS.

"Thankfully, the charity has a long and remarkable history of bringing willing volunteers together with the isolated and lonely.

"That experience is needed more than ever in these challenging times. Everyone working in the NHS is under unimaginable pressure day and night in this crisis.

"I feel sure that the presence of so many wonderful volunteers will encourage, as well as support, them. I salute each one of you - and thank you with all my heart."

Last month, Camilla reached out to victims of domestic abuse suffering as a result of being in lockdown.

Seek help if you need it

Camilla has reached out to domestic abuse sufferers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In a statement shared on Instagram, she said: "This is a hard time for everyone, as we are asked to stay at home to stay safe. I can only imagine that being asked to stay there could feel very isolating and frightening for you and your family.

"It may mean spending more time with the person who is harming you."

The message continued: "Even if you cannot leave your home, you can call the National Domestic Abuse Helpline or contact one of the domestic abuse charities. Please stay safe and get help."

