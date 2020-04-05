The Queen's heartwarming coronavirus speech leaves Brits in tears

Brits were moved to tears by the Queen's powerful coronavirus speech this evening (April 5 ).

Many tuned in to watch Her Majesty as she addressed the COVID-19 pandemic and the government's instructions to self-quarantine.

"Though self-isolating may at times be hard, many people of all faiths, and of none, are discovering that it presents an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect in prayer or meditation," she said.

The Queen addressed the coronavirus pandemic on TV (Credit: BBC)

The Queen addresses 'painful separation'

"It reminds me of the very first broadcast I made in 1940 with my sister.

"We as children spoke from here in Windsor spoke to children who had been evacuated form their homes and sent away for their own safety.

Today once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones but now as hone we know deep down that it is the right thing to do."

The Queen went on to note that while the UK has faced testing times before, this is different.

She explained: "This time we join with all nations a cross the globe in a common endeavour using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal."

We will beat coronavirus

Her Majesty added: "We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.

"We should take comfort in that while we may still have more to endure, better days will return. We will be with our friends again, we will be with our families again, we will meet again."

Those tuning in at home were quick to take to Twitter afterwards to praise Her Majesty.

"#QueensSpeech That the first time I’ve felt emotionally connected to the queen. I was in tears. Thank you ma’am. Thank you," one wrote.

Another added: "Criticise me all you like, but I damn well love The Queen. I am literally in tears at this speech. #QueensSpeech."

Moments later, a third wrote: "Was I meant to have tiny tears rolling down my cheeks watching that? #QueensSpeech.'

Shortly after, a fourth wrote: "The Queen appearing on my TV just made me burst into tears. I can’t even tell you why. #QueensSpeech #COVID19."

Even viewers watching from abroad were moved by Her Majesty's words: "#QueensSpeech has left me with tears in my eyes. The impact on people in the U.K. must be powerful."

This evening, it was confirmed that there are 47,806 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK.

It was also revealed that the UK COVID-19 death toll is now 4,934.

