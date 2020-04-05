Meghan Markle 'heartbroken she can't visit her mum due to coronavirus'

The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has not seen her mum since moving to Los Angeles, a newspaper has claimed.

The Sun reports Meghan has been unable to visit Doria Ragland due to coronavirus pandemic.

It is claimed she and husband Prince Harry are following social distancing guidance very strictly.

And so they have decided to stay away from Archie’s 63-year-old grandmother, despite her living just 10 miles away.

Meghan Markle on her wedding day with mum Doria (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway viewers confused by James Corden's 'posh' accent

The couple are still in close contact with Doria, who lives in View Park–Windsor Hills, California, however.

But being unable to be physically close to her mum has reportedly left Meghan "absolutely heartbroken".

Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines.

Meghan and Harry previously spent time living in Vancouver Island, Canada, after announcing they would be stepping away from royal life.

Doria lives just 10 miles away from her daughter Meghan Markle (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Piers Morgan slams Lord Alan Sugar for defending sunbathers amid coronavirus lockdown

'Doria has to be careful'

Meghan and Harry are reportedly 'taking no chances' amid the pandemic.

"Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful. And Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus," the insider said.

"They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same."

Meghan also intends to be taking a break from performing, the report claims.

She has been reflecting on her future plans while in isolation the news outlet reckons

Meghan has also apparently been considering good causes to link up with.

Harry and Meghan aren't taking any chances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But it seems the likelihood of her returning to work as an actress is off for now.

The source added: "She has also had a big conference call with her agents. [She] told them that at the moment she doesn’t wish to be considered for any acting roles."

It was reported a few days ago that Harry and Meghan looked at a home in the same Californian neighbourhood Princess Diana once planned to live.

They are said to be house hunting in the Malibu, Pacific Palisades and the Pacific Coast Highway corridor of Los Angeles.

Another baby?

And last week it was reported that Harry and Meghan would like to see their family grow as they navigate life after royalty.

A source told US Weekly that they want another baby - but the couple are said to want to wait a few months first.

"They're still enjoying these precious early days with him," the source said of 10-month-old Archie.

"They're committed to having another baby, but don't want to put too much pressure on the situation."

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.