Princess Eugenie's father-in-law 'in hospital with coronavirus'

Princess Eugenie's father-in-law is reportedly in hospital with coronavirus.

It's reported George Brooksbank, 71, is in a serious but stable condition and his wife is also unwell but at home.

A family friend told the Daily Mail: "It’s a traumatic time for Jack and Eugenie.

George Brooksbank in a serious but stable condition (Credit: Tim Rooke/Shutterstock)

Read more: The Queen will address the nation this weekend amid coronavirus crisis

"George has been very sick but the whole family has been rallying round to help.

"They are hugely grateful for the excellent care that he has been receiving."

The source said they are "thinking of other families who are being similarly affected".

A family spokesperson declined to comment.

Eugenie married Mr Brooksbank's son, Jack, at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Princess Eugenie married Jack at Windsor Castle in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It was recently confirmed that The Queen will address the nation in a TV message on Sunday, April 5, amid the pandemic.

Queen to address the nation

A statement released by Buckingham Palace said: "On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST) Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.

"As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels."

The Queen is currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle with husband Prince Philip amid the crisis.

The palace recently insisted the Queen is in "good health" after it was confirmed her son Prince Charles tested positive for the virus.

The Queen will address the nation on Sunday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

It came after the Prime Minister Boris Johnson also tested positive.

Buckingham Palace's statement

The spokesperson said: "Her Majesty the Queen remains in good health.

"The Queen last saw the Prime Minister on March 11 and is following all the appropriate advice with regards to her welfare."

Meanwhile, Clarence House recently confirmed Charles is no longer self-isolating after contracting COVID-19.

Clarence House's statement

On Sunday 5th April at 8pm (BST)

Her Majesty The Queen will address the UK and the Commonwealth in a televised broadcast.



As well as on television and radio, The Queen’s address will be shown on The @RoyalFamily’s social media channels. pic.twitter.com/EADh7WNU7b — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 3, 2020

Read more: Buckingham Palace insists Queen 'in good health' as Boris Johnson contracts COVID-19

A statement read: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

The statement continued to say that the prince is in "good health".

However, Charles' wife 72-year-old Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must stay in isolation for 14 days in accordance to guidelines.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.