Duke and Duchess of Cornwall deliver Meghan Markle 40th birthday message

Meghan Markle has received a public birthday message from Prince Charles as she celebrates her 40th today.

The Prince Of Wales shared his well wishes for Meghan on the official Clarence House Instagram account he shares with wife Camilla.

The post – added to the story of the account which represents and the Duchess of Cornwall – features a picture of Meghan, who turns 40 today, and a short but sweet message.

Prince Charles’ birthday wishes for Meghan Markle (Credit: Clarence house/Instagram)

He posted: “Wishing the Duchess Of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday.”

The post comes after Prince Harry admitted he has “a lot to work through” with his father during his explosive Oprah Winfrey interview alongside Meghan back in March.

Strained Relationship

Harry and Meghan’s relationship with his father is thought to have been strained even further by recent reports of the Duke of Sussex’s plans to release his memoirs.

Charles became a grandfather for the fifth time back in June when Harry and Meghan welcomed their second child, Lillibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

At the time he shared his joy at the latest arrival to the Royal Family via the Clarence House Instagram page.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with their son Archie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The happy statement read: “Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this special time.”

Lillibet joined older brother Archie, two, in the ranks of the family.

The future king is also grandfather to Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s offspring. Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

Harry and Meghan have a strained relationship with Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan Markle birthday celebrations

Meghan will celebrate her birthday with an intimate gathering at the California home she shares with Harry.

She reportedly hired celebrity chum Oprah’s party planner for the ‘low key’ event.

Plans for her party today outlined how guests will have grazing tables filled with locally sourced produce.

The Duchess will also receive a special birthday cake ordered by Harry from a local bakery.

Harry is not thought to have seen his father since his grandfather Prince Phillip’s funeral on April 17.

