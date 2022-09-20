Royal expert issues warning over Prince Andrew’s royal future after losing his ‘protector’ the Queen

Prince Andrew may not have a return to public life after losing his ‘protector’ the Queen, a royal expert has claimed.

Journalist Tina Brown was reflecting on yesterday’s state funeral on Lorraine today (Tuesday September 20) with host Lorraine Kelly.

And as part of that segment they discussed the monarchy’s future – and how the royals will change under King Charles.

Presenter Lorraine brought up Andrew’s name as she acknowledged the King is expected to ‘streamline’ the royal family.

And Ms Brown felt quite sure the Queen’s second son is unlikely to feature much in public life going forward.

Prince Andrew looked emotional at points during the Queen’s funeral yesterday (Credit: ITV Hub)

Prince Andrew future following passing of the Queen

The biographer suggested the Queen’s funeral was probably the “last time” Andrew would feature prominently after losing “protector”.

Lorraine posed the question: “Do you think that there will be a trimming down? They have talked about that, haven’t they? That there’s going to be a core of royals.”

She went on, making her point crystal clear: “And then, for example – I’m talking about Andrew. Do you think that with Andrew that’s it? Because his mum was protecting him, wasn’t she?”

Ms Brown answered firmly and instantly: “That’s it for Andrew.”

She continued, referring to Andrew’s demeanour yesterday:”Absolutely, you saw how bereft he looked because his one protector has gone at this point.”

That was his last time I think that we’ll see him in public life.

Ms Brown added: “Andrew is done. That was his last time I think that we’ll see him in public life.”

Over on social media, one viewer echoed Ms Brown’s words.

“Let’s hope it’s the last we see of Andrew in public life,” they tweeted in agreement.

Lorraine guest was clear: ‘That’s it for Andrew’ (Credit: ITV Hub)

Future of the royal family

It has previously been reported that amendments may be sought to the 1937 Regency Act to changes roles within the royal family.

Among the possible changes mooted in the press are adjustments to who can fill in for the King if he is unavailable.

Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex are thought to be among members of the royal family who may receive more prominent roles.

But Andrew and Prince Harry, as non-working royals, have been tipped for a change in their status as Counsellors of State.

Lorraine was discussing the future of the monarchy when Prince Andrew was brought up (Credit: ITV Hub)

Neither was permitted to wear military uniform during the Queen’s funeral.

Although special permission was granted for Andrew to wear military dress during the second Vigil of the Princes.

And Harry was granted the same dispensation for the vigil he participated in at Westminster Hall with his cousins.

Harry handed his military appointments back as part of ‘Megxit’.

And Andrew was stripped of his earlier this year ahead of him settling with his sex abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre had accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17. He has always denied allegations made against him.

