Prince Harry could be impacted by the huge changes King Charles is reported to be making to the royal family.

The changes he has reportedly planned could impact son Prince Harry and Charles’ brother Prince Andrew.

The review would see a major change to The 1937 Regency Act and have a huge effect for non-working royals such as Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has not been a working royal since January 2020.

King Charles’ plans will have implications for Harry and Andrew

As one of his first duties as monarch, King Charles is reported to be changing a major law.

By reviewing and making amendments to The 1937 Regency Act, it could change who can fill in for him when he is unavailable.

Currently the law states that the spouse of a monarch and the four adults next in line to the throne can act as counsellors of state.

As a result, this would mean Queen Consort Camilla, as the King’s spouse, and Princess Beatrice, as the next adult in line to the throne, are eligible to fill the roles.

However, that would leave three of the five counsellors as non-working royals. These are Prince Andrew, Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

The royal shake up

Recognising this possible imbalance, King Charles is looking to change the law to mean working royals fill the roles.

Sources believe he will ask his siblings, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, to take up the positions.

This would mean four of the positions would be filled by the Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, the Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex. It’s not confirmed who would fill the last role.

Towards the end of the Queen’s reign, the roles were filled by the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, as well as the Duke of Edinburgh before his passing.

Counsellors of state are rarely called upon. Although they have occasionally been required in recent years.

However, to make the change Parliament would have to pass legislation.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘uninvited’ to state reception at Buckingham Palace

Whilst the country grieves and mourns the late Queen, there has reportedly been trouble behind the scenes at Buckingham Palace.

Invites to a Buckingham Palace reception held today (Sunday 18 September) have caused issue, it’s claimed, when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reported to be ‘uninvited’.

The state reception is for world leaders, ambassadors and foreign royals. It’s believed that Meghan and Harry were mistakenly invited before the invite was rescinded due to them not being working royals.

The Telegraph reports it is thought Harry and Meghan received an invitation to the event earlier in the week. However, the report also claims they are now unlikely to attend.

This is as a result of Buckingham Palace insisting that only working royals attend the event.

ED! has approached representatives for the Sussexes for comment.

