King Charles laughs at gift from well-wisher following anger at earlier mishap

King Charles demonstrated a good sense of humour after accepting a pen from a well-wisher yesterday (Friday, September 16).

The new monarch was in Cardiff, Wales, for the final leg of his tour of nations when the moment occurred.

He has already visited Scotland and Northern Ireland following the death of the Queen nine days ago.

But while the King has suffered a couple of minor ink-related mishaps since ascending to the throne, one royal supporter offered a helping hand.

King Charles didn’t have any pen problems in Wales (Credit: CBS News YouTube)

King Charles receives a pen from supporter in Wales

Cameras captured the amusing interaction as King Charles greeted locals on the same day of a service at Llandaff Cathedral.

Both he and bystanders chuckled as the fan handed the King a pen, joking: “Just in case.”

Footage shows Charles briefly inspecting the pen and rolling it around in his fingers with a grin on his face.

But it is unknown what happened to the pen.

However, it seems the King chose to use a pen he already had on him as he signed the visitors’ book at the cathedral as it emerged from the inside pocket of his blazer rather than being handed to him.

King Charles was not amused with his pen in Northern Ireland (Credit: Guardian News YouTube)

King Charles’ pen ‘meltdown’

On Tuesday (September 13), the King’s fingers were left covered in ink due to a leaky pen.

The grieving monarch was filmed becoming frustrated during a signing ceremony at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.

He first seemed to experience some annoyance after mistakenly writing in the incorrect date.

But then the King was left fuming as ink spilled over his digits.

He seethed: “Oh God, I hate this [pen].”

I can’t bear this bloody thing. Every stinking time.

Standing up, he passed the pen to Queen Consort Camilla, before adding: “I can’t bear this bloody thing. Every stinking time.”

He also wiped his fingers on a handkerchief as a courtier wiped the pen with a cloth.

Inkwell irritation

Days earlier, the King raised eyebrows as he appeared to momentarily lose his composure during last Saturday’s (September 10) proclamation.

Observers claimed he looked “annoyed” by “clutter” on the table he sat at while signing his name.

“The King seemed annoyed with that pesky ink pot in his way,” one person tweeted at the time.

King Charles had inkwell issues rather than pen problems in London (Credit: Guardian News YouTube)

It was also reported that day that the inkwell was a present from his sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

“What a lovely touch!” reflected a social media user.

It is believed aides moved the inkwell after the King gestured to do so during his first Privy Council meeting after his accession proclamation.

However, the decorative item seemed to reappear as he moved to sign documents.

