King Charles took over the throne last week following the death of his mother the Queen after she died at the age of 96.

Charles was the longest-ever monarch in waiting, but how old is he now?

And will he have two birthdays – an official one and his actual birthday – like the Queen did?

King Charles took over the monarchy at the age of 73 (Credit: Splash News)

What age is King Charles?

King Charles is currently 73 years of age.

His birthday is on November 14.

And, this year, he will turn 74.

Will King Charles have an official birthday?

However, the celebrations most likely will not end there for King Charles.

The monarch having a second official birthday is an ancient 250-year-old tradition.

And it’s expected that King Charles will follow this tradition.

As a result, he is expected to celebrate a second birthday – an official one – in June.

The Queen’s actual birthday was in April. However, she always had a second day to mark the occasion in June.

The birthday was marked with the Trooping the Colour parade in central London.

This sees the royal family celebrate the monarch’s birthday with a parade though the centre of London.

They travel on horseback or in carriages and, this year, the young Cambridge children also took part.

Her Majesty the Queen had a birthday in April and June (Credit: Splash News)

When was the two birthdays introduced?

The tradition of the monarch having two birthdays was first introduced in 1748.

However, Trooping the Colour was actually moved by Edward VII.

He reigned from 1901 till 1910 and was born in November.

Edward VII decided to move his birthday parade to June in the hope that crowds would line the streets as there would be less chance of it being cold and wet on the big day.

As such, Trooping the Colour in June has marked the official birthday of the sovereign for more than 260 years.

At the parade, over 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together to mark the birthday.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the 2022 Trooping the Colour (Credit: Splash News)

Cambridge kids’ first Trooping the Colour

At the 2022 parade, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seen taking part for the very first time.

The trio were sat in a carriage that took part in the procession.

They were seen smiling and waving to delighted royal watchers who had lined the route.

The royal family then made their way to the Buckingham Palace balcony for a flypast.

The event was extra special because it also took place in Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

She also joined her family on the balcony at the end of the parade – one of two times she was seen during the long weekend of celebrations.

She was also seen with Charles and Camilla and William, Kate and their three children at the end of the Platinum Jubilee.

ED! has contacted Buckingham Palace for an official line on King Charles’ official birthday.

