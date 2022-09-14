The moment Charles and Camilla were told in a phone call that the Queen was dying has been “revealed”.

A journalist who was at their home at the time of the call has claimed they were told to “be quiet” because Charles had received “a call”.

American journalist Jenna Bush Hager was at King Charles‘ Scottish home, Dumfries House, on the morning of her death.

The monarch’s ailing health was revealed to Charles and Camilla in a phone call (Credit: Splash News)

Moment Charles and Camilla told in phone call about Queen’s fading health

Jenna was there to interview Camilla, now Queen Consort.

The journalist arrived at Charles’ home on the evening of September 7 – the night before the monarch died.

The host of NBC’s Today show – the president of former US President George Bush – had been invited to interview Camilla on September 8.

She had arrived at Dumfries House the previous evening, where she enjoyed dinner with Charles.

And at that point, she said there appeared to be no sign that the Queen’s health was fading.

Jenna and her husband Henry Hager sat down for an intimate dinner with Charles.

She said Charles did not appear to show any signs that the Queen’s health was a concern, adding they “had a wonderful evening filled with conversation that felt joyful”.

“He said: ‘My darling wife is so sad [she can’t make dinner]. She can’t wait to sit down with you tomorrow,” Jenna said on NBC.

“So I think this [the Queen’s death] was sort of a surprise,” she claimed.

King Charles was at Dumfries House when a helicopter landed to take him to Balmoral (Credit: Splash News)

Aides ‘running up and down the halls’

The following morning, Jenna and her crew arrived to set up for the interview with Camilla.

And it was then she was given a rare insight into what was happening behind closed doors when Charles got the call his mother’s health was deteriorating.

They said: ‘The Queen is ill and they have gone and rushed off to be with her.’

Jenna said she heard “running up and down the halls” at around 12.30pm on the day of the Queen’s death, perhaps hinting that something was wrong.

“It was her [Camilla’s] team and his [Charles’] team … They came in and said: Can you please be quiet there’s a call,'” Jenna said,

She continued: “We were right near then Prince Charles’, now King Charles III’s, office. They said: ‘He’s on a call, can you please be quiet?’ And then all of a sudden we heard a helicopter.

Charles and Camilla ‘rushed off to be with Queen’

“They said: ‘The Queen is ill and they have gone and rushed off to be with her.'”

Just a few hours later, Buckingham Palace announced Her Majesty had passed away “peacefully” at the age of 96.

The monarch is due to begin lying in state today (September 14) from 5pm.

It follows her body moving from Buckingham Palace to Westminster at lunchtime today, escorted by King Charles, sons William and Harry and other members of the royal family.

Her state funeral will then take place on Monday September 19.

