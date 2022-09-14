William and Harry to walk together behind Queen’s coffin today in haunting echo of Diana’s funeral

Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite again today (September 14) as they accompany their grandmother’s coffin on its final trip from Buckingham Palace.

The Queen will leave her London home for the final time just after lunch today.

And, as she makes her journey from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, her grandsons will put aside their differences and unite to accompany her.

The Queen will leave Buckingham Palace for the final time today (Credit: Splash News)

William and Harry to reunite

The body of the Queen will leave Buckingham Palace for the final time at 2.22pm today.

It will travel from her London home to the Palace of Westminster.

Once there, it will lie in state until the morning of her state funeral.

Accompanying the Queen on her final journey from Buckingham Palace will be King Charles and his two sons, Princes William and Harry.

They will walk together behind the Queen’s coffin as it makes its way through London, in a chilling echo of the funeral of their mother, Princess Diana.

At the time of her death, the two young princes – aged 15 and 12 – walked with their father behind the coffin of their mother.

Prince Harry will follow the coffin on foot and Meghan will arrive in a car (Credit: Splash News)

The Queen’s last night at Buckingham Palace

Last night, Her Majesty spent her last-ever night at Buckingham Palace.

She was at rest in the Bow Room overnight.

The Queen’s body arrived to cheers and tears from emotional onlookers last night.

As the hearse drove through the Buckingham Palace gates, King Charles could be seen bowing his head, with Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle standing behind him.

The gun carriage route today

At 2.22pm this afternoon, the Queen’s coffin will be placed on a gun carriage.

It will then lead a procession down the Mall, alongside Whitehall and onto Parliament Square.

The coffin will then enter the Palace of Westminster.

It will be followed by King Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Some of her grandchildren will also follow in the procession.

Princes William and Harry will reunite and share in their grief as they follow the coffin.

Anne’s son Peter Phillips and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence will also walk in the procession.

The Duke of Gloucester and the Earl of Snowdon will also follow.

The Queen Consort, Princess of Wales, Duchess of Sussex and Duchess of Wessex will follow in a car.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will attend a service after the procession (Credit: Splash News)

When will the lying in state begin?

After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, the Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service.

He will be assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster.

The royal family will be in attendance for the service.

The lying in state will then begin at 5pm and last until the morning of the state funeral.

However, there are fears many royal fans will be disappointed in their bid to pay their respects to the Queen.

It’s thought the queue to file past her body currently sits at over 30 hours, with fears many of those wanting to won’t be granted access to the lying in state in time.

