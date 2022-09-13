King Charles’ aides ‘fear Prince Harry’s new book will target Camilla,’ says Piers Morgan

King Charles’ aides reportedly fear that Prince Harry’s new book will target Camilla, Piers Morgan has claimed.

Prince Harry has penned a highly-anticipated tell-all memoir that the King’s aides are reportedly “absolutely dreading”.

King Charles III aides ‘dreading’ new book

Charles‘ aides are believed to be “absolutely dreading” the release of Prince Harry’s new book, according to Piers.

Prince Harry’s new book is a tell-all memoir that will be a “first-hand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful”.

It is expected to be published later this year.

However, according to Piers, King Charles’ aides could wait even longer for the book to come out, as they’re reportedly dreading its release.

Piers wrote about what he’d been told in a new column for the New York Times.

“One of Charles’ aides told me several months ago that the palace is absolutely dreading the book, fearing it will drip with poisonous new allegations and target his wife, Camilla, as some kind of revenge for her role in the break-up of Harry’s parents’ marriage,” he wrote.

Piers Morgan on Prince Harry’s new book

However, Piers was quick to explain that this conversation happened before the Queen died.

“That conversation, of course, was before the Queen died and when Charles was just Prince of Wales,” he wrote.

“But now he’s King, and Camilla is his Queen Consort, and any such attack, coming from the new monarch’s own son, will thus be devastating,” he then added.

Last year, during the Oprah interview, Prince Harry said that he had felt “really let down” by his father.

“Of course, I will always love him but there’s a lot of hurt that’s happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that,” Harry said at the time.

They have since met up a couple of times, namely at Prince Philip’s funeral and the Platinum Jubilee in June.

King Charles and Harry’s relationship on the mend?

However, things could be looking up for Charles and Harry’s relationship.

During his first speech as King, Charles paid a surprise tribute to Harry and Meghan Markle.

“I want also to express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas,” he said in the address.

Prince Harry repaid the favour when he mentioned Charles in his tribute to the Queen.

Harry said in a statement: “We now honour my father in his new role as King Charles III.”

Later in his article, Piers argued that if Harry really wants to honour his father, he should rip up his contract with Penguin Random Book, and “cancel the book”.

