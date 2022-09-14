Claims Meghan Markle wore a microphone during her Windsor walkabout with Prince Harry and the Prince and Princess of Wales have been shut down by a pal.

Meghan and Harry joined William and Kate at the “11th hour” as they visited floral tributes to the Queen outside Windsor Castle over the weekend.

However, wild theories emerged on social media suggesting the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a microphone during the walkabout.

It was alleged that this was something to do with a deal with Netflix.

However, a source close to the duchess has now point blank refuted the claims, branding them “damaging”.

Meghan and Harry were surprise guests at William and Kate’s walkabout (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan Markle wears microphone to Windsor walkabout?

The extraordinary claim was widely shared on Twitter shortly after the images were beamed around the world.

It was claimed that a small rectangular mark on the waist of the Duchess of Sussex’s black dress was, in fact, a microphone.

And some suggested that it was due to Meghan and Harry’s megabucks deal with Netflix.

One royal watched speculated: “What is Meghan hiding under her dress?”

Another claimed: “The waist outline sure looks like a mic pack.”

Others wondered if she was recording the moment for her upcoming Netflix documentary.

“Is Meghan Markle wearing a mic to use the Queen’s death for her Netflix reality show?” they speculated.

“Meghan was wearing some sort of device that you could see the square outline of during the walkabout. Likely for recording purposes,” another alleged.

Claims creases on the waist of Meghan’s dress was in fact a microphone were shut down by a pal (Credit: Shutterstock)

‘Damaging’ claims slammed

However, fans of the Duchess of Sussex had her back.

“It’s literally a crease in her dress,” said one.

“You people are pathetic,” said another at those who had claimed she was wearing a microphone.

A friend of the former actress also spoke out, commenting on the claims to Page Six.

They said: “This is insane and actually damaging to her.”

The source went on to then add: “Of course, she was not wearing a mic.”

Meghan Markle to make appearance today

Elsewhere today, Meghan Markle will make an appearance alongside the rest of the royal family.

After lunch today (September 14), Meghan will be driven behind the gun carriage carrying the body of the Queen as it makes its way from Buckingham Palace to Westminster.

Once there, the Queen will lie in state, as royal fans file past to pay their respects.

While William and Harry will walk behind the gun carriage alongside King Charles, Meghan and the Princess of Wales will be among those driven along the route in a car.

The Countess of Wessex and the Queen Consort Camilla will also be in the car.

There will then be a short church service with the royal family in attendance.

