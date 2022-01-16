prince andrew news
Prince Andrew ‘left in tears when the Queen stripped him of titles’

The Duke of York can no longer use his HRH title

By Rebecca Carter
Prince Andrew was left in tears when the Queen stripped him of his titles, according to latest news reports.

Her Majesty removed the Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages on Thursday after it was confirmed he would face a civil sexual assault case later this year.

There had been pressure for the Queen to remove the titles after Andrew was accused of sexual assault by Virginia Giuffre.

The Queen stripped Andrew of his titles on Thursday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news

Andrew has always denied the allegations and his legal team tried to have the lawsuit thrown out of court.

However, US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case and Andrew will face trial later this year.

The prince reportedly had a face-to-face meeting with his mother, the Queen, when she stripped him of his titles.

Andrew was “tearful” during the meeting with the Queen (Credit: SplashNews.com)

According to reports, Andrew was “tearful” and feels he’s “let so many people down”.

A senior defence source told the Mirror: “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it.

“He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year.

A source close to the Duke said: “He’s quite sanguine about it.

“He was mindful of the intense pressures building on the institution and recognised it was the right thing to do.”

Andrew will face trial later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed Andrew no longer had his military titles.

A statement read: “With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A royal expert recently said Her Majesty will feel “frustrated” at how it’s all been handled.

Duncan Larcombe added to OK! Magazine: “The reality for the Queen now is that it’s out of control. There’s nothing she can do to rescue her son from this.”

When will Andrew face trial?

The civil case is scheduled to take place between September and December this year.

