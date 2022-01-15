In the latest Prince Andrew news, the Duke of York has left Windsor with his ex Sarah Ferguson.

The 61-year-old was pictured driving from his home in a Range Rover with his former wife in the passenger seat.

The development comes as Andrew’s legal team reportedly wish to question the husband of accuser Virginia Giuffre and her psychologist.

Ms Giuffre has accused Andrew of having sex with her on three occasions when she was 17. Andrew – who had his military titles and patronages stripped by the Queen – has denied the allegations.

Prince Andrew heading home on the Windsor estate from his recent critical summit with the Queen (Credit: ITV News YouTube)

What is the Prince Andrew latest news?

According to MailOnline, court documents indicate witness accounts are wanted from Robert Giuffre and Dr Judith Lightfoot.

Both Mr Giuffre and Dr Lightfoot are Australian residents. Lawyers could question them via video link or in person.

Documents reportedly suggest Andrew’s lawyers could argue Ms Giuffre ‘may suffer from false memories’.

Read more: Queen ‘frustrated’ over Prince Andrew’s civil case after stripping ‘favourite son’ of titles

Furthermore, legal reps could ask Dr Lightfoot about the ‘theory of false memories’ among other topics.

They could also probe for more information about discussions in sessions with Ms Giuffre and any prescriptions she was given.

Lawyers may also want to inspect documents such as the doctor’s notes from sessions with Ms Giuffre.

Prince Andrew latest: Fergie snapped in a car driving away from Windsor with her ex husband (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Additionally, lawyers might enquire how Mr Giuffre met his wife, as well as about their finances.

Legal representatives want testimony to be provided by the end of April ahead of a possible trial between September and December.

Handing of legal affairs has ‘frustrated’ the Queen (Credit: BBC News YouTube)

‘Bills are mounting up’

MailOnline also claims Andrew has complained to associates about how the case could affect him financially.

A royal source said: “Until very recently it appears the absolute enormity of this case and the consequences he faces has not hit him.

He fears complete financial ruin.

“Now the bills are mounting up and the possibility of a settlement, or even worse a judgement against him, is being widely discussed. He fears complete financial ruin.

Read more: Prince Charles ignores question about Prince Andrew during public outing

“There is a very real prospect of him being completely broke.”

A spokesman for the Duke of York would not comment to the tabloid news outlet.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.