Queen ‘frustrated’ over Prince Andrew’s civil case after stripping ‘favourite son’ of titles

The Queen will be ‘frustrated’ with how the legal affairs of Prince Andrew have been handled, a royal author reckons.

According to The Sun’s former royal editor Duncan Larcombe, the monarch is ‘going through a nightmare as a mother’.

He also claimed the Queen is hit with a “double whammy” with consequences for her inner circle and the royals.

Andrew, 61, was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages on Thursday (January 13) evening.

The Queen has stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

‘One disaster after the other’

Mr Larcombe told OK! ‘frustrations’ will be particularly felt as it is the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee year.

He indicated the Queen has spent years building her family’s reputation only to be hit with such a scandal.

The royal expert reflected: “The Epstein thing has been under the surface for a decade, but it’s now exploded. It’s one disaster after the other.”

And now, with Andrew facing a civil case, Mr Larcombe also pondered how the Queen will continue to try and protect the royal family’s reputation.

Andrew will no longer be ‘HRH’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What options does the Queen have regarding Prince Andrew?

The pundit reportedly added the Queen “has no control” over the matter – and had little option other than to strip Andrew of his honours.

He also indicated the Queen may rue not taking action previously.

There’s nothing the Queen can do to rescue her son from this.

Mr Larcombe continued: “This is something that she will now regret not taking total control of back in 2011.

“The reality for the Queen now is that it’s out of control. There’s nothing she can do to rescue her son from this.”

Andrew, pictured here with the Queen and the late Prince Phillip, will face any trial ‘as a private citizen’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What next for Prince Andrew?

Mr Larcombe suggested there is ‘no way back’ for the Duke of York at this stage.

He suggested: “The nature of these accusations is such that I don’t know how he could ever recover his reputation.”

Reports suggest Andrew could also lose his £30 million mansion and police protection.

He has lived in the 31-bedroom Royal Lodge since 2003.

