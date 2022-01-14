Prince Andrew could reportedly lose his mansion as well as his police protection, according to latest news.

The reports come after the Duke of York had his royal military titles and patronages stripped by the Queen yesterday (Thursday, January 13).

Following yesterday’s shocking news, it looks like things could get even worse for Prince Andrew.

According to The Sun, the Duke of York, 61, is now reportedly in danger of being “kicked out” of his £30 million mansion, Royal Lodge.

Andrew has lived in the 31-bedroom Georgian mansion since 2003. He reportedly signed a 75-year lease at Royal Lodge at the time.

Royal Lodge is just three miles away from Windsor Castle and used to be where the Queen Mother lived until her death in 2002.

Not only does Andrew live at Royal Lodge, his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, also lives there too. However, they occupy separate wings.

If the 61-year-old is forced to leave Royal Lodge, then he could move to live at Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s old home.

As well as losing his house, Andrew could also lose his 24-hour police protection too. It would mean that he would have to pay for security out of his own pocket.

Retired Chief Superintendent Dai Davies told MailOnline: “Whether or not he is still afforded specialist protection will be based entirely around how serious intelligence suggests the threat level will be.”

Prince Andrew’s representatives declined to comment.

Prince Andrew stripped of titles

Andrew lost his military titles yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Yesterday (Thursday, January 13) it was confirmed that the prince was being stripped of his royal military titles and patronages. The Palace released a statement confirming the news yesterday evening.

“With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” the statement read.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Prince Charles and Prince William were reportedly “instrumental” in persuading the Queen to strip her second son of his titles. The Queen then conducted a 90-minute meeting with Andrew, in which she told him her decision.

He will now no longer be referred to as His Royal Highness.

The Duke of York’s sexual assault trial

Prince Andrew is going to be on trial in 2022 (Credit: BBC)

Prince Andrew’s loss of titles, and potential loss of home, comes after a US judge ruled that he would face a civil sexual assault case.

The Duke of York is being accused by Virginia Giuffre of sexually abusing her when she was 17.

Giuffre alleges that Andrew assaulted her on three separate occasions.

The duke has always denied these allegations. His legal team tried to have Giuffre’s case thrown out of court, however, judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case.

This means that Andrew will now have to face trial and try and defend himself in a court of law.

There isn’t a date for the trial yet. However, it is likely to be sometime between September and December.

