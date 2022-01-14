Prince Charles ignores question about Prince Andrew during public outing

Prince Charles avoided questions about his brother Prince Andrew following the news of his civil case.

Andrew will face a US civil case over sexual assault allegations later this year.

He has continually denied any wrongdoing.

Reporters approached Charles, Prince of Wales, while he was out on a countryside walk in Scotland.

Prince Charles has refused to comment on the Duke of York (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince Charles refuses to comment on Prince Andrew

“Your Royal Highness can I ask your position on your brother Prince Andrew?” questioned a reporter.

However, the heir to the throne chose not to respond to the question.

Read more: Prince Andrew ‘could lose mansion and police protection’ after being stripped of titles

Prince Charles’ relationship with Andrew is reportedly frosty at best.

Andrew lost his HRH status this week following a meeting with his mother, the Queen.

A statement from the palace also said: “The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Prince Charles and Prince Andrew are reportedly not that close (Credit: Splashnews)

Who made the decision to strip Prince Andrew of his titles?

Her Majesty made the decision. However, royal experts claim that Prince Charles was behind the “agile response”.

“It is Prince Charles who has led what is effectively a royal crisis management team formed to limit the reputational damage caused by Andrew’s disastrous association with Jeffrey Epstein,” a senior courtier told The Sun.

Your Royal Highness can I ask your position on your brother Prince Andrew?

“The Queen has given her views on the matter. She is naturally protective and sensitive to Andrew.”

Read more: Royal Family support for Prince Andrew ‘thin on the ground’ amid sex assault case

In addition, they said: “Charles has taken a consistently harder line with Andrew. He’s not exactly sympathetic to the position of his brother, whom he considers to be up to his neck in a dreadful mess of his own making.”

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.