Prince Charles ‘banishes Andrew from Windsor as he wants brother out of sight’

In the latest royal news, Prince Charles has reportedly told his brother Andrew to stay ‘out of the line of sight’ amid his sex case in the US.

The Queen’s youngest son will seek to clear his name – following claims made by Virginia Giuffre – during a court hearing in New York later this year.

But, according to royal sources, the Prince of Wales and wife Camilla are on the warpath ahead of Andrew’s trial.

Prince Andrew has reportedly been ‘banished’ from Windsor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news

It’s reported that Charles has seemingly “banished” Andrew from Windsor Castle.

Andrew currently resides at Royal Lodge along with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson.

A royal source told The Sun: “Charles wants Andrew out of the line of sight and out of the picture.

He has been warned to keep his head down

“He has been warned to keep his head down. Charles does not want Andrew to be photographed every other day looking happy and waving as he is driven to the castle.

“Eventually Andrew will be made to leave Windsor and could get several million pounds from the Royal Family. But he has made it clear that he will hang on for dear life.”

ED! has approached royal representatives for comment.

Prince Charles has shared his concerns over his brother (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it comes after a source recently claimed that Prince Charles and his son William are concerned over Andrew’s court case.

It followed after Andrew‘s lawyers asked for his case to be heard by a jury.

A royal source previously told The Sun: “After the car crash of Newsnight no-one thinks a seven-hour deposition is a good idea.

Read more: Prince Andrew to make ‘public engagement with the Queen next month’

“If he were to appear in court it could be many times worse and senior royals were deeply shocked when they heard that he was demanding a jury trial.”

The tabloid also claimed that the pair want the case to be settled as soon as possible.

Charles and Camilla are said to be on the ‘warpath’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier this week, Prince Charles cancelled a visit after testing positive for coronavirus.

Announcing the news in a statement, a Clarence House spokesperson said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

Read more: Piers Morgan’s concerns as Queen ‘had contact’ with Charles amid Covid diagnosis

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Charles was due to visit Winchester on Thursday (February 10) to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.