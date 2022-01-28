In latest royal news, Prince Charles and William are reportedly shocked that Andrew is willing to fight his sex abuse case in court.

The Queen‘s youngest son will seek to clear his name during a court hearing later this year.

However, his relatives are apparently concerned that the case may cause further humiliation to the family.

Prince Andrew will appear in court later this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news

It comes after Andrew‘s lawyers have asked for his case to be heard by a jury.

He is also reportedly preparing to give a sworn statement.

But according to reports, Charles and William have concerns following his tragic Newsnight interview in 2019.

A royal source told The Sun: “After the car crash of Newsnight no-one thinks a seven-hour deposition is a good idea.

“If he were to appear in court it could be many times worse and senior royals were deeply shocked when they heard that he was demanding a jury trial.”

The tabloid also claims that the pair want the case to be settled as soon as possible.

Prince Charles has remained silent on the matter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The insider claims: “There are deep, deep worries that this will get worse and worse for the family and will overshadow Platinum Jubilee celebrations.”

Andrew has denied the allegations put forward by Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre alleges that Andrew sexually abused her on three separate occasions.

She claims these incidents happened when she was 17.

Andrew’s lawyers speak out

However, Andrew’s lawyers have described Ms Giuffre’s lawsuit as “frivolous”.

In a document, signed by lawyer Andrew Brettler, it read: “Accusing a member of the world’s best known royal family of serious misconduct has helped Giuffre create a media frenzy online and in the traditional press.

William apparently has an opinion on Andrew’s case (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“It is unfortunate, but undeniable, that sensationalism and innuendo have prevailed over the truth.

“Giuffre has initiated this baseless lawsuit against Prince Andrew to achieve another payday at his expense…

“…and at the expense of those closest to him. Epstein’s abuse of Giuffre does not justify her public campaign against Prince Andrew.”

Earlier this month, the Queen made the decision to strip Andrew of his titles.

ED! has contacted representatives for Prince Charles and William.

