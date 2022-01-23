Prince Andrew ‘could have his royal patronages restored if he wins legal case’

Prince Andrew could get his royal patronages restored if his name is cleared, news reports have claimed.

The royal is facing a US civil action over sexual assault allegations, which he has denied.

He was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages amid the scandal, but an associate has now suggested he could get them restored if he wins the case against him.

Prince Andrew was previously stripped of his titles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news

The insider told The Times: “I think if the Queen is still alive and his name is cleared I would say that at that point what reasons would there be for him to be barred from taking part in royal duties?”

“If he’s cleared then the question to ask is why should he not be in a position to take part in royal duties and be HRH again and have his military titles?” they went on. “After all, he has served in the military.”

However, the source said if Charles were king at the time that things could be “less predictable”.

What are the claims against him?

Virginia Giuffre alleges that Andrew sexually assaulted her when he was a teenager.

However, the prince has always denied the accusations against him.

His legal team previously described the lawsuit as being “frivolous”.

Andrew was said to be ‘tearful’ when his titles were removed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When was Andrew stripped of his titles?

The Palace released a statement earlier this month announcing that Prince Andrew’s titles were being removed.

It said: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

It was reported that Andrew had a face-to-face meeting with his mother, the Queen, when she stripped him of his titles.

According to reports, the father of two was “tearful” when it happened.

A source told the Mirror: “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it.”

