Prince William was asked about the latest Prince Andrew news during an official engagement yesterday (Wednesday, January 19).

The Duke of Cambridge was seen out for the first time since his uncle was stripped of his titles.

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton were both at the Foundling Museum in London, in their first joint engagement of the year.

William on his first joint engagement of the year yesterday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Andrew news: William breaks silence

As he was leaving the museum, William was quizzed by a journalist from Sky News about Prince Andrew.

“Your Royal Highness, could I just ask, do you support Prince Andrew?” the journalist asked.

“Sorry, I can’t hear you,” Prince William said as he moved in closer.

Read more: Sarah Ferguson regrouping with Beatrice and Eugenie as Prince Andrew faces civil sex trial

“Do you support Prince Andrew? Have you spoken to him recently?” the journalist then asked.

Prince William smiled and said: “Not today.”

An aide saved the prince from the ambush by saying: “We’ve got to move on.”

He and Kate were then led out of the building.

The shock interaction came after it was announced last week that the Duke of York had been stripped of his royal military titles.

The awkward moment was caught on camera (Credit: YouTube)

Prince William not first to avoid questions about Andrew

Prince William isn’t the first member of the Royal Family to avoid answering questions about Prince Andrew.

Last week, the day after Andrew was stripped of his titles, reporters attempted to ask Prince Charles about his brother.

“Your Royal Highness, can I ask your position on your brother Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked the Prince of Wales while he was out on a walk in the Scottish countryside.

The heir to the throne ignored the reporter’s question, however, and for good reason. It has been reported that Prince Charles’ relationship with his younger brother isn’t exactly good at the moment.

In fact, Prince Charles was reportedly instrumental in convincing the Queen to strip Andrew, 62, of his titles last week.

The Duke of York is now a private citizen (Credit: BBC)

What’s next for Duke of York?

Last week, Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal military titles and patronages.

The Palace released a statement last week confirming the news.

“With The Queen‘s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen,” it read.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

Read more: Princess Beatrice calls baby Sienna ‘a little rockstar’ in handwritten thank you note

Prince Andrew was reportedly left in tears when the Queen took his titles away from him.

A source said: “The Prince was tearful when told the news even though he had expected it.

“He feels that he has let so many people down, not least his mother, during her Platinum Jubilee year.”

It has since been reported that the Duke of York could lose his mansion and his police protection too, now that he is a private citizen.

He is set to face a civil sex trial later this year. He denies any wrongdoing.