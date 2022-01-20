The latest Prince Andrew news suggests that Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are leaning on each other amid news their father will face a civil sex trial.

Prince Andrew was recently stripped of his HRH titles as he awaits trial in the US.

And it’s thought the girls have been brought “closer together” by their father’s legal woes.

Andrew has always denied the allegations. However, US judge Lewis Kaplan refused to dismiss the case. As a result, he will face trial later this year.

Prince Andrew latest: How are his girls coping?

The princesses are believed to have been brought “closer together” by their father’s legal woes.

“They are very close as sisters, they’re very supportive of one another and I think all the turmoil they’ve had in their young lives has brought them closer together,” royal expert Jennie Bond told OK!.

She continued: “In the royal family, there is such a limited circle of friends and family who can understand your situation. But then I always thought that William and Harry would understand any situation but clearly that’s not true.

“But with Beatrice and Eugenie, I’ve not heard of any disruption of their relationship,” she added.

Andrew’s social media closed

Meanwhile, Prince Andrew’s Twitter account has been closed down.

Those trying to visit Duke of York’s official Twitter page @thedukeofyork are now faced with an error message.

A source told MailOnline that the changes are being made after his HRH titles were scrapped.

“The changes have been made to reflect the recent statement from Buckingham Palace regarding The Duke of York,” said the insider.

Beatrice’s ‘rockstar’ daughter

New mum Beatrice has meanwhile been enjoying her time with new baby Sienna.

After returning from a family ski holiday, a handwritten note sent to a well-wisher was posted online.

In it, she speaks of her gratitude for her daughter and calls her a “rockstar”.

