In the latest royal news, Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to father Charles ahead of the Queen’s Jubilee.

The Queen will become the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee next month, marking 70 years of service.

But will Prince Harry be there to celebrate the day?

Prince Harry has reportedly reached out to Prince Charles (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry news

According to The Sun, the Duke of Sussex is holding “secret talks” with Prince Charles in a bid to heal their rift.

A source told the publication: “There has been a definite thaw in relations between Harry and Charles. They are on much better terms and have been having friendly chats and video calls.

“It has been suggested to Harry he may live to regret any lingering family bitterness, and he has taken that on board.”

The insider also claimed: “There is a feeling he is coming back more into the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”

ED! has approached Prince Harry’s representative for comment.

The Queen will be marking her Jubilee next month (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Since leaving the UK, Harry has returned twice.

Once for Prince Philip’s funeral and another time for Princess Diana’s statue.

However, Meghan Markle has yet to step back onto UK soil since the couple relocated to Los Angeles.

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK?

But earlier this month, a royal expert claimed that the pair could return for the Queen’s special day.

Neil Sean says that the couple are “keeping their diaries free” for the event – however it could come at a cost.

The royal commentator said on his YouTube channel: “I’m sure that her gracious Majesty the Queen would have enough people helping to serve the teas and possibly clearing up at Windsor Great park, who knows.

Could Harry and Meghan return to the UK next month? (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“You can only imagine what on earth they [Harry and Meghan] could possibly offer.

“I don’t mean that in a cruel way but you know it’s going to be very difficult for Her Majesty the Queen and of course, His Royal Highness Prince Charles and Princess Anne.”

He continued: “What could they offer? That would take a lot of focus away from the Queen.

“What I’m suspecting is there will be some kind of banquet, perhaps low-key, that they possibly could get invited to. What we do know, however, is their diaries are remaining free.”

It comes after Harry recently launched a plan to sue the government for protection, after he lost it when he quit his royal duties.

