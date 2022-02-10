Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid and forced to cancel a visit today.

The Prince of Wales, 73, feels “deeply disappointed” not to be able to attend the event today as he self-isolates.

Charles was due to visit Winchester on Thursday (February 10) to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester.

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Charles tests positive for Covid

A Clarence House spokesperson said in a statement: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Camilla and Charles spotted out at an event last night (Credit: SplashNews.com)

On Wednesday, Charles attended an event with his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal couple were at a reception to celebrate the British Asian Trust at London’s British Museum.

The outing came days after news broke of Camilla’s future royal title when Charles becomes King.

To mark 70 years on the throne, the Queen issued a statement confirming her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when Charles takes the throne.

Camilla will be ‘Queen Consort’ when Charles is King (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The statement added: “When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.”

Shortly after, the Prince of Wales issued a statement to mark the “historic day”.

He said: “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year.

“We are deeply conscious of the honour represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities…

“…my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

