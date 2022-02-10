Piers Morgan’s concerns as Queen ‘had contact’ with Charles amid Covid diagnosis

The Queen met with Prince Charles days before he tested positive for Covid, a palace source has said.

Her Majesty, 95, reportedly met with her son this week, who tested positive for the virus this morning (February 10).

However, the Queen is apparently not displaying symptoms.

It isn’t known when exactly the monarch met with the Prince of Wales.

However, Charles did hold an investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, which is where the Queen is currently staying.

Following the news, Piers Morgan has voiced his concerns for the Queen.

He wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “Prince Charles testing positive for Covid just 2 days after seeing the Queen is filling me with deep unease.”

It comes after Clarence House confirmed the Prince of Wales was isolating.

A statement read: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating.”

Charles was due to unveil a statue of Licoricia of Winchester in the city today.

The statement added: “HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

The Queen recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee as she became the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne.

To mark the occasion, she issued a message to the public.

In the touching message, she revealed her sincere wish.

The monarch said: “I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for, and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me.

“And when, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me.

“And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

