The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, could reportedly replace Prince Andrew in his role as commodore of the oldest yacht club in Britain.

According to an insider, there is a “strong feeling” at London’s Royal Thames Yacht Club that the Duke of York is no longer suitable for the commodore role because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Why is Kate Middleton reportedly being considered?

The organisation is said to be eyeing up Kate as his replacement, due to the fact she is an “accomplished sailor”.

A source quoted by The Sun said: “There is a strong feeling that Andrew is not a suitable commodore. It is a family-orientated club and Andrew is not in keeping with that.

“There is a strong desire to replace him with Kate. She is an accomplished sailor and would be a huge asset as the club’s first female commodore.

“The Palace is digging its heels in because they want to avoid further embarrassment for Andrew. If the RTYC removes him other similar organisations will follow.”

Speaking further, they said the switch-up is “complicated by the club’s royal status” as the commodore role is “effectively in the gift of the Queen”.

ED! contacted the Royal Family for comment.

If Kate got the position, she would be the club’s first ever female commodore.

Read more: Prince William praised for upcoming charity project: 'Your mum would be so proud of you'

