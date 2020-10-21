Kate Garraway was spotted filming with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this week.

The Good Morning Britain presenter revealed she got to spend time with the royals because they were featuring in the Pride of Britain Awards.

Kate admitted it was an “honour” for her to meet the couple and she couldn’t help but ask Kate about her hair.

Kate Garraway said it was an “honour” to meet the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (Credit: ITV)

What did Kate Garraway say about meeting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge?

After a photo popped up showing herself with the royal couple, Kate said on the show: “This was yesterday, it was a great honour for me.

“I got to spend a bit of time with them because they were giving their time [for the Pride of Britain Awards].”

She continued: “They look like they’re blanking me, I actually just sort of followed them for the day.

“No, they were taking part in something for Pride of Britain on ITV on November 1. It’s really moving and beautiful.

William and Kate filmed for the Pride of Britain Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“We can’t have the big live event with the red carpet and all of that but they’re doing something slightly different this year but it’s very very moving and they’re involved in that.”

Kate added: “But I did say, I did have to ask about her hair.

“I did, we were talking about it, her new [look] and it is fabulously glossy in person, I can report.”

In the photos, the Duchess looked stunning in a blue suit while William opted for a suit in a similar colour.

Kate wowed in a red coat yesterday (Credit: YouTube)

What did fans say?

Meanwhile, former I’m A Celebrity star Kate wore a blue floral dress.

Fans were thrilled to see Kate with the royals, as one wrote on Twitter: “William and Kate spotted in matching blue suits to film something with @kategarraway. Can’t wait to see more!”

Another said: “TWINNING!

“William and Catherine were spotted filming with Kate Garraway for Pride of Britain Awards after launching Hold Still photograph exhibition.”

The trio chatted to each other while filming for the Pride of Britain awards outside St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, London.

It comes after William and Kate stepped out on Tuesday to meet some of the 100 finalists of Kate’s Hold Still photography project.

The royal couple met some of the 100 finalists of Kate’s Hold Still photography project (Credit: YouTube/Royal Family channel)

For the project, the mother-of-three asked Brits to send in photos that represented their experiences of lockdown.

Duchess Kate sported a red Alexander McQueen coat as she and William visited Waterloo in London.

Royal fans gushed over Kate’s look on Twitter.

One person said: “So stunning,” while another added: “Lovely lady in red!”

