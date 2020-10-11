Prince William has been heaped with praise as he shares a glimpse to his upcoming environmental talk.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, has given a talk on behalf of Ted about his environmental project.

William has just launched EarthShot, which is designed to be the Nobel Peace Prize equivalent for environmental causes.

Taking to Instagram, William shared a snippet of the upcoming talk.

Sharing in view of his some 12 million Instagram followers, he shared a series of snaps from the project.

Prince William says he is now dedicated to environmental causes (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Prince Harry doing for charity?

In addition, his caption includes direct quotes from the event.

This includes him urging listeners to work towards repairing the planet from human destruction.

He wrote: “I’ve long been inspired by President John F Kennedy’s 1961 mission to put a man on the moon within a decade – he named it the moonshot.

“It seemed crazy. Humans had only just launched the first satellite- putting a man on the moon, that quickly, seemed impossible.

Prince William with fellow environmentalist Sir David Attenborough (Credit: SplashNews)

What is Prince William’s Earthshot?

“But now, rather than a moonshot, we need Earthshots for this decade.

“We must harness that same spirit of human ingenuity and purpose and turn it with laser sharp focus and urgency on the most pressing challenge we have ever faced – repairing our planet.”

Royalists flocked to the comments to congratulate William on his Earthshot scholarship project.

One gushed that his mother, the late Princess Diana, would be delighted with his efforts.

The user wrote: “Your mum would be so proud of you.”

Another agreed writing: “What a proud mother she would be.”

Thirdly, a user gushed: “Go Prince William! We love and support you and your causes. Thank you for leading through your actions.”

How are Prince William’s fans reacting?

Whereas a fourth user posted: “This such an excellent and prestigious endeavour and makes the UK and commonwealth very proud.”

And a fifth user praised: “Inspiring, smart, articulate and dedicated. Our future King, you’re amazing!”

In fact, EarthShot is an awards scheme worth £50 million.

Hence Prince William says he aims to award £1 million cash prize to a deserving environmental project each year for the next ten years.

Due to start in 2021, William says he has organised a team of high profile experts and celebrities in the project.

Indeed the likes of Shakira, Sir David Attenborough, Queen Rania of Jordan, Dani Alves and Cate Blanchette are just some of EarthShot’s council members.

