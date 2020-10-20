Kate Middleton stuns in red coat during royal outing with Prince William

Kate Middleton stunned in a red coat today as she stepped out with husband Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge met some of the 100 finalists of Kate’s Hold Still photography project.

For the project, the mother-of-three asked Brits to send in photos that represented their experiences of lockdown.

Kate Middleton stunned in a red coat dress (Credit: Shutterstock)

Last month, Kate unveiled the top 100 images out of 31,000 entries in a digital exhibition in the National Portrait Gallery.

On Tuesday morning (October 20), the Duchess sported a red Alexander McQueen coat as she and William visited Waterloo in London.

The couple viewed one of the 112 Hold Still exhibition sites.

Kate paired the look with a face mask and black handbag from Grace Han.

She also sported her signature blow-dry and a glam makeup look.

Fans gushed over Kate’s outfit (Credit: YouTube)

Royal fans loved Kate’s outfit, with many comparing her look to one Princess Diana once wore during a family holiday to Switzerland in 1994.

One person said on Twitter: “So stunning.”

Another added: “Lovely lady in red!”

A third gushed: “Wow Duchess of Cambridge looking glamorous as usual.”

Kate is a keen amateur photographer and has taken many of her family’s officially released photos.

The Duke and Duchess during the outing today (Credit: YouTube)

Kate Middleton praised by The Queen

Earlier this year, The Queen praised the Duchess for her photography project.

Her Majesty said in a statement: “It’s with great pleasure that I had the opportunity to look through a number of the portraits.

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I [became] inspired to see how the photographs have captured the resilience of the British people at such a challenging time.

“Whether it’s through celebrating frontline workers…

Kate was praised by The Queen for her photography project (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…recognising community spirit or showing the efforts of individuals supporting those in need.

“The Duchess of Cambridge and I send our best wishes and congratulations to all those who submitted a portrait to the project.”

