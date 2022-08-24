Piers Morgan slams Meghan for ‘exploiting royal status’ with podcast

Piers Morgan has taken aim at Meghan Markle, again, following the release of her new podcast.

The Duchess of Sussex has released the first episode of her new Spotify podcast, Archetypes.

During the first episode, Meghan recalled a terrifying incident in which a fire started in the room her son Archie was supposed to be napping in at a housing unit during her and Prince Harry‘s royal tour in South Africa in 2019.

Thankfully, Archie was with his nanny rather than in the room when the fire started.

Piers took aim at Meghan again (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan and Meghan Markle

Meanwhile in the first podcast episode, Meghan was joined by her close friend Serena Williams.

They discussed parenthood, their pregnancies and the stereotypes that women face.

The pair also spoke about the double standards women face when they are called “ambitious”.

Meghan said: “I don’t ever remember personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious, until I started dating my now-husband.

Meghan launched the first episode of her podcast this week (Credit: Cover Images)

Piers Morgan on Twitter

“And apparently, ambition is a terrible terrible thing, for women that is, according to some.”

Following the first episode, former Good Morning Britain host Piers shared his thoughts on Twitter.

Alongside two laughing face emojis, Piers said: “It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio – it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast.”

🤣🤣 It’s not your ambition we dislike, Princess Pinocchio – it’s the vile way you trash the Royal Family whilst simultaneously exploiting your royal status for millions of dollars as with this podcast. https://t.co/53vVjo49zI — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, in another tweet, he shared his thoughts on the incident with Archie.

He wrote: “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.

Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds.

“Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?

“Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them.

“It’s shameless & pathetic.”

Meghan recalled a terrifying incident with son Archie on her podcast (Credit: Cover Images)

It comes after Meghan opened up about the incident with Archie.

She explained: “We dropped him off at this housing unit that we were staying at and he was getting ready to go down for his nap.”

She and Harry then went off for an official engagement before returning to their car, where they were told about the fire.

Meghan added: “Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears. She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs.

Read more: Royals ‘may feel threatened’ if Meghan and Harry return ‘part-time’ to family, claims expert

“Meaning he luckily was not in the room when the fire started.”

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.