Meghan Markle reveals terrifying fire incident with Archie which left nanny ‘in floods of tears’

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has opened up about a terrifying fire incident with Archie that left his nanny in “floods of tears”.

The 41-year-old spoke about the horror incident in the first episode of her new podcast.

The incident happened in South Africa (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex talks terrifying fire incident

Meghan‘s new Spotify podcast, Archetype, launched recently – almost two years on after signing a deal with the streaming platform.

In the opening episode, Prince Harry and Meghan were joined by tennis legend Serena Williams.

It was also in this episode that Meghan opened up about a terrifying fire incident involving their son, Archie, that happened when he was just four-and-a-half months old.

The incident happened during the royal couple’s tour of South Africa in 2019.

“We dropped him off at this housing unit that we were staying at and he was getting ready to go down for his nap,” Meghan said.

She then explained that she and Harry then immediately went off to their first engagement.

Meghan opened up in her new podcast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan podcast

After the engagement, Meghan and Harry were told the terrifying news.

“There’s been a fire at the residence. There’s been a fire in the baby’s room,” they were told.

“Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears,” Meghan continued.

“She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs.”

However, Meghan explained that Lauren had taken Archie with her to get the snack.

“Meaning he luckily was not in the room when the fire started,” Meghan said.

Meghan and Harry during their tour of South Africa in 2019 (Credit: YouTube)

Meghan then went on to explain how the fire had started in Archie’s room.

“In that amount of time that she went downstairs, the heater in the nursery caught on fire,” she said.

“There was no smoke detector, someone just happened to smell smoke down the hallway so they went in and the fire was extinguished,” she continued.

“He was meant to be sleeping in there.”

The Duchess of Sussex then continued, saying: “Everyone’s in tears, everyone’s shaken. And what did we have to do? Go out and do another official engagement.”

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued warning by royal expert over UK return

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.