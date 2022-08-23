If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ever return “part-time” to royal life the Royal Family may feel “threatened”, an expert has claimed.

The expert in question, Duncan Larcombe, also claims that Harry and Meghan haven’t walked away from royal life – they’re just doing it on their terms.

Meghan and Harry are back in the UK next month (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Harry and Meghan latest

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK next month.

On September 5, the royal couple will be in Manchester for the 2022 One Young World summit.

On September 6, they will jet over to Germany for the 2023 Invictus Games One Year to Go ceremony.

They will then fly back to the UK for the WellChild Awards 2022 in London on September 8.

It will be the third time the Sussexes have been in the UK this year. They previously made a secret visit back in April and were, of course, present at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

Meghan and Harry haven’t been back since the Jubilee (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Royal Family news

Now Larcombe has said that if the Sussexes do return to the Royal Family on a “part-time” basis, the royals could feel “threatened”.

“I think most of the royals will be confused by the Sussexes’ U-turn because it wasn’t that long ago that Harry publically said that he was leaving the UK because of the constraints of royal life,” he told Bella magazine.

“If Harry and Meghan are now planning a list of engagements in the UK, it’s quite clear that they didn’t walk away from royal life – they just wanted to have it on their terms.”

He then continued, saying: “That will cause chaos at the palace and will concern the royals most.”

Meghan spoke about a terrifying incident in her new podcast (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Meghan on terrifying Archie incident

In other Meghan Markle-related news, the Duchess of Sussex opened up about a terrifying fire incident involving son Archie.

In her new podcast, Meghan said that Archie’s room caught fire during a tour of South Africa.

After attending an engagement, Meghan and Harry were informed that there had been a fire in Archie’s room.

“Our amazing nanny Lauren…was in floods of tears,” Meghan said.

“She was supposed to put Archie down for his nap and she just said, you know what, let me go and get a snack from downstairs.”

Meghan then explained that Lauren had taken Archie downstairs with her to get the snack.

“Meaning he luckily was not in the room when the fire started,” she said.

Read more: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry issued warning by royal expert over UK return

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.