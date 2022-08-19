Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been issued a warning over their upcoming UK tour by a royal expert.

The royal couple has been told that returning to England could be risky and could be like stepping into a “lion’s den”.

Harry and Meghan are coming back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan’s imminent UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan will be making a return to the UK next month for a number of charity events.

The Sussexes will be in the UK on September 5 for the 2022 One Young World summit in Manchester.

The royal couple will then jet over to Germany on September 6 for the 2023 Invictus Games One Year to Go ceremony.

Harry and Meghan will then fly back to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards 2022 on September 8.

It will be the third time that the Sussexes have come to the UK this year. Their first visit came just ahead of the Invictus Games in the Netherlands.

They were also at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations too, of course.

Harry and Meghan were last in the UK for the Jubilee (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan warned over UK return

Now a royal expert has claimed that the Sussexes’ return to the UK will be like stepping into the lion’s den.

Speaking to The Sun, Richard Fitzwilliams said that their upcoming visit could be “fairly difficult” for them.

“What has happened during this period is that their ratings have dropped phenomenally. Their popularity has plunged in Britain,” he said.

“They know when they appear that they are at war with the press here, it’s rather like venturing into the lion’s den now because you’ve got the public who are not supportive and you’ve got the press who are ferociously against them—and then you’ve also got the royal family where there’s a rift.”

Harry and Meghan won’t be bringing the kids, reports claim (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sussexes ‘won’t bring children’ or visit Cambridges

It was recently claimed that Harry and Meghan won’t be bringing their children with them when they return next month.

This means that the Jubilee is still the only time that the Queen has met great-granddaughter Lilibet.

ITV’s royal producer Lizzie Robinson said: “I do understand they are not bringing the children with them on this occasion.”

She continued, saying: “The Cambridges are likely to have moved into their new house on the Windsor estate by that point.

“Harry and Meghan usually stay at Frogmore Cottage, which is also Windsor, so they will be very close to each other indeed.”

However, sources claim that they won’t be meeting up with each other.

Read more: Harry and Meghan ‘trying to create alternative royal family,’ warns expert

Head to our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.