Piers Morgan has hit out at yet again Meghan and Harry, suggesting they’re not showing “compassion” over her father’s condition.
Thomas Markle was hospitalised earlier this week after reportedly suffering a stroke.
His Platinum Jubilee travel plans are off. But Meghan and Harry haven’t changed theirs.
But according to Piers in his latest rant, the Sussexes would cancel their trip if they ‘practiced what they preached’.
Piers Morgan latest on Meghan and Harry
Broadcaster Piers slammed Meghan and Harry as he claimed they would make celebrations “all about them” on his Uncensored show.
He also compared them negatively to the Queen who he believes “represents the very best of British values”.
“Unfortunately, jetting in are a couple who represent the complete opposite,” Piers seethed.
The ex newspaper editor banged on: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – the southern English county that I come from, incidentally, where they’ve spent precisely three hours – are a pair of undignified, whiney, hypocritical virtue-signalling, selfish wastrels.”
Bemused Piers
Meghan and Harry coming to Britain, under the circumstances, also puzzles Piers.
He said: “Frankly, I’m bemused they’re flying here at all, given that Meghan’s father Thomas lies seriously ill in hospital after suffering a stroke.
“Meghan and Harry love to preach about compassion, yet they show none of it to their own families.
“If they had an ounce of actual compassion, they’d cancel their trip to the Jubilee and go and see Thomas Markle in hospital.”
Furthermore, Piers also seemed surprised the Sussexes would be part of the Jubilee along other royal relatives.
Anticipating a Jubilee ‘hijack’
He speculates the Sussexes will not appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony. But he added they will be with the Queen for a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Piers went on: “I’m already shuddering at how this fame-hungry duo will hijack the headlines from the woman who should be given them purely to cement their rival royal brand.”
Let’s hope next week’s events and subsequent coverage in the press don’t prove too troubling for Piers.
