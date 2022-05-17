Piers Morgan apologises as Uncensored guest calls him c-word and cuts off interview in shock scenes

Piers Morgan was forced to apologise on his Uncensored show following a shocking interview moment last night (Monday, May 16).

The shocking moment came during an interview with a trans activist on Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Piers was slammed by a guest yesterday (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan Uncensored

TalkTV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored descended into chaos last night as a guest swore at Piers before the watershed.

The 57-year-old was called the c-word by a trans rights activist before the interview was cut off.

During last night’s show, Piers welcomed on a trans activist.

They were debating whether or not trans rights are “wrecking” women’s rights.

Wearing a mask and a black wig to conceal their identity, the guest said: “Hey Piers, it’s good to hear your voice, you know.”

Piers then began the debate, saying: “I have always supported trans rights to fairness and equality and I mean that sincerely.”

However, the activist wasn’t convinced saying: “That’s bull [bleep], bro.”

The interview quickly went wrong for Piers (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers Morgan swore at

Piers didn’t allow the guest’s words to get to him though. “You can say ‘bull [bleep], bro’ and you’re entitled to. It’s an uncensored show and you’ve just proven it,” the ex-GMB star responded.

However, the guest kept interrupting and swearing, leading to Piers having to warn the guest that if she continued, he would end the interview.

The shocking moment in which Piers was called the c-word happened right at the end of the interview.

“I’ve explained my position, what is your problem with my position?” Piers asked his guest, however, the activist wasn’t willing to debate anymore.

“I don’t really know. I’m going to leave the interview, now. I kind of only came on here because I thought it would be kind of funny,” the guest replied.

“But I wanted to say you’re a [bleep],” she said before she was cut off.

Piers was forced to apologise because of a guest (Credit: TalkTV / YouTube)

Piers apologises

As the interview ended, Piers was forced to apologise to viewers, branding the guest a “complete idiot”.

He then said that they [activisits] think it’s ok to come on his show, pretend to debate, and then “engage in just abusive language”.

Piers later addressed the incident on his Twitter too.

“Called a [bleep] live on my own show, then get home in time to watch Arsenal self-implode. It’s been a really enjoyable night….,” he tweeted last night.

Piers also tweeted again this morning, saying the interview didn’t go well and that it showed how “vile, abusive, and intolerent” some activists are.

He didn’t get much sympathy from some of his followers. “They had you bang to rights, Mr. Morgan,” one said.

There was some support though. “Keep up the good work Piers,” another wrote.

