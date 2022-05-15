Piers Morgan has found himself in yet another Twitter spat with Denise Welch this weekend.

The two media personalities have clashed more than once on the platform before now.

Earlier this month, Denise took a swipe at the viewing figures for Piers‘ TalkTV series as he claimed it is ‘annoying the right people’.

And back in March, she responded to a tweet from him concerning International Women’s Day with sleeping emojis.

They have also rowed online about coronavirus restrictions earlier in the pandemic.

Piers Morgan and Denise Welch have rowed on Twitter previously (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Piers Morgan and Denise Welch’s previous Twitter spats

In early September 2020, Piers objected to what Denise had to say during an appearance on This Morning.

He tweeted: “Dumb, deluded & dangerous Covid-deniers like Denise Welch need to stop being given airtime.

“Her idiotic, ill-informed ramblings – from a woman who never stops telling us that she suffers from mental illness – will cost lives by persuading people to think the virus isn’t a threat.”

Read more: Denise Welch reignites Piers Morgan ‘feud’ with savage dig

At the time, Denise told followers she was previously blocked by Piers as they disagreed about mental health matters.

Two days later Piers tweeted another dig.

Quote-tweeting a medical researcher on transmission of the virus, Piers posted: “You can either listen to deluded D-list celebrities like Denise Welch about coronavirus.

“Or this guy who is one of the most brilliant medical/scientific minds in the world. I suggest the latter.”

Denise has been tweeting Piers this weekend (Credit: Loose Women/ITV/YouTube)

Their latest Twitter row

Piers and Denise quarrelled again this weekend after Piers responded to allegations from Denise yesterday (May 14).

He hit back with allegations of his own, reflecting: “Little Miss Mental Health being unkind again.”

The unseemly back and forth continued, with Denise claiming Piers accused her of ‘wearing depression like a designer handbag’.

If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.

Eventually, the argument rolled over into today (May 15), as Denise alleged Piers was ‘defaming’ her with his claims.

But this afternoon, Piers remained unrepentant.

Piers replied: “Aww diddums. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.”

He continued by telling Denise to “feel free” to “sue” him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

How fans reacted

The tweets posted by Piers and Denise generated hundreds of engagements from their followers.

Dozens upon dozens of responses – including GIFS – concerned popcorn, with the implication being people were settling in to watch the row.

Others encouraged further, while some pondered how the spat ever started.

Meanwhile, many prompted the pair to de-escalate and settle their differences amicably.

Read more: Piers Morgan under fire on Twitter from Denise Welch over his swipe at ITV

“This could be sorted out in person over coffee like adults,” one person suggested.

A mutual follower of both replied: “Oh my goodness. I’m hating this. Please just try and sort it out. I love you both and find this so very upsetting. Take care both of you.”

In addition, someone else added: “Do the right thing talk about this. Be kind to one another. Online spats don’t do anything for the soul. Seriously it’s not worth it. Take time out to meet for a coffee. Peace and love not war.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.