Piers Morgan has slammed a former co-star of Meghan Markle after he criticised the Royal Family.

The outspoken GMB host, 55, has been a fervent critic of Prince Harry and Meghan.

And now, ahead of the couple’s controversial Oprah Winfrey interview, he has bashed her former Suits co-star Patrick J Adams.

It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who’s newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of “bullying” against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

Why did Piers Morgan react to Patrick’s tweets about Meghan Markle?

Previously, 39-year-old Patrick had defended his friend in a lengthy Twitter rant.

He began: “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits.

“From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family.

“It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK…

Patrick starred in Suits alongside Meghan (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realized or understood and they would regret underestimating her.”

He also said: “It’s OBSCENE that the Royal Family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER…

“…is promoting and amplifying accusations of ‘bullying’ against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order to protect her family and her own mental health.”

Actually, what's 'OBSCENE' is your friend trashing her husband's family on global TV as the Queen's 99-yr-old husband lies in hospital. How dare you attack our Royal Family like this, you jumped-up little twerp. https://t.co/pYUuCLje3w — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2021

How did Piers respond?

It didn’t take long for Piers to respond.

He subsequently bit back, saying: “Actually, what’s ‘OBSCENE’ is your friend trashing her husband’s family on global TV as the Queen’s 99-tear-old husband lies in hospital.

“How dare you attack our Royal Family like this, you jumped-little twerp.”

Harry and Meghan during their Oprah sit down (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What had Meghan said in the interview?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey airs in the US on Sunday March 7, and will be shown on ITV on Monday (March 8).

In clips ahead of transmission, Meghan said that she felt “liberated“.

She explained to Oprah that she wasn’t allowed to do an interview with her in 2018.

“I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally,” she said.

In addition, the Duchess also suggested the royal family of “perpetuating falsehoods” about her.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday March 8, at 9pm.

