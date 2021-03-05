In her Oprah interview, Meghan Markle has admitted she feels “liberated” since stepping back from royal life.

Another sneak peek of the tell-all chat has been released by American network CBS ahead of its airing this weekend.

In the minute-long clip, Oprah reveals she once approached the Duchess of Sussex for an interview in 2018, before her wedding to Prince Harry.

What does Meghan Markle say in the Oprah interview?

However, Meghan claims she couldn’t say “yes” to doing the interview during her time as a senior royal.

She tells Oprah in the clip: “I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally.

“There had to be people sitting there.”

Oprah adds: “You turned me down nicely and said, ‘Perhaps they’ll be another time, when there’s the right time.’

“What is right about this time?”

Meghan replies: “Well so many things.

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way I couldn’t have said yes to you then.

“That wasn’t my choice to make.”

She continues: “So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be…

“…it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.’

“To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

Liberated from royal duty.. but continues to exploit her royal titles to make millions of $$$$. The Duchess of Disingenuousness. 👇 https://t.co/ByslsiXg4b — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 5, 2021

What did Piers Morgan say about Meghan?

Following the new clip, Piers Morgan lashed out at the Duchess.

He tweeted: “Liberated from royal duty.. but continues to exploit her royal titles to make millions of $$$$.

“The Duchess of Disingenuousness.”

In another tweet, Piers wrote: “I think it’s maybe time to ban our Princes from marrying American women.”

He added a photo of American socialite Wallis Simpson, who was the wife of the Duke of Windsor, the former British king Edward VIII.

The interview will air in the UK on Monday, March 8, on ITV.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, will join the interview later on as the couple discuss their move to the US.

Earlier this week, Meghan suggested “the firm” has “perpetuated falsehoods” in a clip for the interview.

She added that she doesn’t know how the Palace “could expect” she and Harry would “just be silent”.

Oprah with Meghan and Harry will air on ITV, Monday, March 8, at 9pm.

