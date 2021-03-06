Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview will air in the UK on Monday night.

But a royal expert claims the Duke of Sussex‘s decision to do the tell-all chat is like him “driving a wedge with a sledgehammer through his relationship with William”.

Speaking on Channel 5’s The Markles Vs The Monarchy, which airs tonight, author of Royals at War Dylan Howard shares his thoughts.

Harry and Meghan’s interview is like ‘driving a wedge between him and William’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dylan says in the documentary: “It’s almost like Prince Harry is driving a wedge with a sledgehammer through his relationship with William.

“William, as an advocate of everything the royal family means, is obviously going to be dragged into this.

Read more: Meghan Markle in Oprah interview: Duchess feels ‘liberated’ after royal split

“I expect this interview, not only to reverberate throughout the United States and England, but to rock the establishment at its very core.”

Meanwhile, in the documentary, Mr Howard also says questions in the interview which will be “uncomfortable” for the royal family.

The Oprah interview will air in the UK on Monday (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

What will happen in Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview?

He adds: “Not for Meghan. She’s open, she’s honest and she doesn’t care about that impact.”

On Friday (March 5), American network CBS released a sneak peek of the interview, which will air in the United States on Sunday.

In it, Meghan told Oprah Winfrey she feels “liberated” to be able to make decisions on her own.

Oprah also revealed she approached Meghan in 2018 for an interview but the Duchess had to turn her down.

The couple will discuss their split from the royal family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan explained: “I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. There had to be people sitting there.”

Oprah said: “You turned me down nicely and said, ‘Perhaps they’ll be another time, when there’s the right time.’

“What is right about this time?”

Meghan replied: “Well so many things.

“That we’re on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way I couldn’t have said yes to you then.

“That wasn’t my choice to make.”

Read more: Meghan Markle latest news: Duchess ‘blamed Camilla and Kate for leaking stories’

Meanwhile, she added: “It’s really liberating to be able to have the right and privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘yes, I’m ready to talk.’

“To be able to just make a choice on your own and speak for yourself.”

The Markles Vs The Monarchy airs on Channel 5, Saturday, March 6, at 9pm.

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.